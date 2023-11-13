Mumbere asks community to work with security to defeat ADF

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Wesley Mumbere, the King of Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR Cultural Institution, has called on his subjects to collaborate with security forces in eliminating rebel elements and their collaborators. Speaking during a mass at Kasese Catholic Cathedral Church Sunday, the first he attended since his return to the kingdom in October, Mumbere emphasized the community’s role in ensuring total peace and security.

While acknowledging the constitutional mandate of security agencies to protect Uganda’s borders, people, and property, Mumbere stressed the importance of the community’s complementary role. He urged them to share information with security forces and report any suspicious activities, noting the threat posed by rebel elements, particularly the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF.

Mumbere commended the efforts of security agencies in combating the ADF rebels but emphasized the need for close collaboration with the local community to ensure the total defeat of such groups. He highlighted that the insecurity caused by rebel elements poses a significant threat to peace and the general development of Rwenzori.

In a similar vein, Rwenzururu Queen, Her Royal Highness Agnes Ithungu, urged the local community to report any concerns to LC leaders, the nearest police station, or any other official. She emphasized that timely reporting is crucial for various reasons, including providing early information on incidents and attracting leaders to intervene.

During the church service led by Rev. Father Mbusa Anyesio, the congregation was encouraged to foster love among themselves, promoting unity in the district. Mumbere’s call for collaboration between the community and security forces reflects a shared responsibility to maintain peace and security in the region.

****

URN