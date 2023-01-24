Multiplex employees petition Lukwago over abuse of their rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 50 employees from the Multiplex Limited Parking last week petitioned Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago seeking for his intervention in their claim of unfair treatment and abuse of their rights.

The petition which was handed over to the Lukwago at City Hall raised several complaints including non-remittance of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), unfair deductions of wages, and unpaid leaves including maternity and sick leaves.

“We are here to talk to the Lord Mayor and we believe that at least some of the issues we have raised will be worked upon as soon as possible. We shall not tolerate unfair treatment in 2023 because nobody seems to care,” one of the employees said.

The employees who appealed to the Lord Mayor to intervene in resolving their concerns and alleviate their plight also raised concerns of non-payments of overtime and unexplained deductions of wages purportedly for payment of Pay As You Earn Tax (PAYE) and local government services tax yet they fall below the threshold.

“We think Lukwago is the right person to handle our issue,” another employee said when asked why they have decided to petition Lukwago.

*****