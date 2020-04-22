MultiChoice unveils new TV offers amidst coronavirus pandemic fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | DStv and GOtv customers who have fully paid up on their subscription will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost, the company said on April 20. Offers took effect on April 20 and will stand until COVID-19 lockdown is lifted and the situation is normal.

Joan Semanda, the MultiChoice Uganda PR and communications manager said that the campaign, which is almost 40% discounted in subscription pricing is aimed at supporting their clients during this tough time of fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our priority to put customers at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

The company is describing the offers under two categories – Tweyanziza and Mwebale Nnyo.

The country is currently under lockdown that was extended for 21 days effective Tuesday last week.

MultiChoice offers have come at the right time when majority of the people are staying home and relying on the various media platforms to access information for education and entertainment purposes.

A total of 61 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by April 20 by government officials. No death case had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, 38 COVID-19 patients had recovered by end of April 21, according to the Ministry of Health officials.