MultiChoice Uganda returns Step Up Campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pay TV service provider, MultiChoice Uganda, has returned the Step-Up promotion for all its DStv and GOtv customers dubbed DStv Tukwongere and GOtv-Liinya Grade campaign.

The campaign that comes every January is meant to enable MultiChoice customers move a notch higher with the bouquet packages they subscribe to.

Nellie Mwandha, the Head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice Uganda said: “January is always a tough month for most of our customers and as such we have once again tabled the Step Up offer which ideally makes it possible for our customers to upgrade from the package they are currently subscribed to.”

“Each customer will be required to pay for the bouquet above and be upgraded to a higher package. For example, if you normally pay for GOtv Plus, pay for GOtv Max, and get upgraded to GOtv Supa. If you normally pay for DStv Family, pay for DStv Compact and automatically get upgraded to DStv Compact Plus,” she added. The offer is available to all DStv and GOtv customers till March.31.