MultiChoice, UCC awards Ugandan film makers in regional competition  

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda in conjunction with Uganda Communications Commission have recognized and rewarded film makers in Masaka and Mbarara in the Uganda Film Festival regional film makers competition.

The Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo said in a May 16 statement that partnerships are critical when it comes to seeing Ugandan film makers challenge international industries like Hollywood, Nollywood or Bollywood.

The film competition has seen participation from North, East, Central and Western Uganda recording participation from over 100 submissions.

The Uganda Film Festival will celebrate 10 years in June and in a bid to recognize and support local talent, they sought to hold regional film competitions.

“It is impressive to see that our regional film makers have progressed and gained remarkable skills over the years. I would like to encourage each one of you however to embrace and vigorously work towards to getting better at film making,” Ssewankambo said.

Brian Mulondo the Local Content Marketing Manager MultiChoice Uganda educated and informed the filmmakers on how best they can earn and reap from content creation.

“We currently have over four channels dedicated to telling the local story – Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime, Pearl Magic Loko and Maisha Magic Movies,” Mulondo said.

The winners of both Masaka and Mbarara regions walked away with cash prizes. The awards Gala Night will take place on June 2, 2023 in Kampala.