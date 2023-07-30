MultiChoice to broadcast 2023 Netball World Cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | GOtv customers can look forward to back-to-back action from the much-anticipated 2023 Netball World Cup held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa.

The eight exciting fixtures will be broadcast on SuperSport Variety 3 Here For Her Channel from Friday, 28 July to Sunday, 6 August. With top-ranked side Australia coming into the tournament as having won the Netball Quad Series at the same venue earlier this year, GOtv viewers will see The Diamonds try to retain their number-one ranking when they take on Zimbabwe in the lead-up to the tournament’s opening ceremony on Friday 28 July.

“This World Cup is not just another sports event; it is a nod to our commitment to promoting women in sports and a celebration of female athletes who, through their remarkable feats, inspire and empower others,” says Rendani Ramovha, CEO-designate of SuperSport.