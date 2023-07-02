MultiChoice launches ‘Beloved’ drama series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda the home of Pay-Tv entertainment has launched the Beloved drama series on Pearl Magic Prime.

The Beloved, portrays the pomp of the Kaya family, showing prosperity, and happiness yet beneath it all lies a web of concealed truths and disgruntlement.

This show comes at a time when Prestige the household favorite Ugandan series comes to an end. Beloved is set to premiere on Pearl Magic Prime on channel 148 on DSTV and 303 on GOTV on 26th June 2023 at 8:30 pm.

The Beloved is produced and directed by prominent film producer Nathan Magoola and features renowned actors such as Hellen Lukoma who acts as Paris Kaya, Andrew Benon Kibuuka as Justus Kaya, and Faith Kirabo as Suubi Nantale according to Brian Mulondo, the local content marketing manager at MultiChoice.