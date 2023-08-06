Multichoice gives chance to film actors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On July 27, MultiChoice Uganda through the Group’s flagship Corporate Social Value (CSV) programme, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) announced a call for enrollment in short online courses for film industry actors. The fully-funded introductory TV production short online courses will be conducted by MTF in conjunction with the prestigious SAE Institute in South Africa, a global leader in creative media education.

Filmmakers were urged to apply for the courses effective July 27. Successful candidates will be confirmed and informed by August 23, 2023. Speaking while making the announcement, MultiChoice Uganda, Head of PR & Corporate Affairs, Rinaldi Jamugisa said that the well-thought-out programme will equip the filmmakers with first-class skills that are needed for them to start in and grow the local film industry to international standards.

He said the course is designed to help students use their skills to enhance their talents and be more competitive in a fast, dynamic world where creativity will give them a competitive advantage.