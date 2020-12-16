MultiChoice announces new lifestyle channel

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | On Dec.16, MultiChoice announced a brand-new Pan-African lifestyle channel on the DStv channel 173 dubbed Honey.

In addition to their legendary sports, education and movie channels, the new Honey channel will showcase unscripted lifestyle TV content for curious and connected Africans while celebrating and exploring African lives, love, fashion, food, weddings, dating as well as reality.

“The HONEY channel which will go live in February next year is part of an ongoing effort to enhance our customers’ viewing experience and delight them with additional content,” Colin Asiimwe, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said.

The honey channel will broadcast in Uganda and in all key African countries including; Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe said they are set to add the Pearl Magic Prime channel in February 2021, which reflects the best of who “we are as storytellers with high quality entertainment.”