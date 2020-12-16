Thursday , December 17 2020
Lato Milk
Home / ENTERTAINMENT / MultiChoice announces new lifestyle channel
Nrm Image

MultiChoice announces new lifestyle channel

The Independent December 16, 2020 ENTERTAINMENT Leave a comment

Joan Semanda Kizza (L), the PR and communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda and Colin Asiimwe (R), the company’s head of marketing addressing the press about the new channels.

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | On Dec.16, MultiChoice announced a brand-new Pan-African lifestyle channel on the DStv channel 173 dubbed Honey.

In addition to their legendary sports, education and movie channels, the new Honey channel will showcase unscripted lifestyle TV content for curious and connected Africans while celebrating and exploring African lives, love, fashion, food, weddings, dating as well as reality.

“The HONEY channel which will go live in February next year is part of an ongoing effort to enhance our customers’ viewing experience and delight them with additional content,” Colin Asiimwe, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said.

The honey channel will broadcast in Uganda and in all key African countries including; Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe said they are set to add the Pearl Magic Prime channel in February 2021, which reflects the best of who “we are as storytellers with high quality entertainment.”

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved