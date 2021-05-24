Mukono woman arrested for hacking pregnant rival

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A woman in Mukono is in trouble for hacking her rival who is expecting. The suspect is Robinah Nakaye, a resident of Ssozi village in Mpatta Sub County.

She is accused of hacking her rival, Jackeline Ndilimaana on Saturday before going into hiding. She was arrested on Sunday while trying to access her home. According to the statements recorded at Mpatta police station, the suspect hacked Ndilimana after confirming that she was involved in a sexual affair with her husband.

Nakaye told Police that rumours have been doing rounds that her husband was sexually involved with Ndilimaana until when she caught them red-handed entering a house and attacked them with a machete out of anger.

Ndilimaana sustained injuries on the head, chest, leg and hand resulting from the attack and is undergoing treatment at Herona Hospital in Mukono. Dr. Robert Kizito, the in charge of Herona hospital, says that are working hard to see that the victim recovers.

“She lost a lot of blood due to the multiple cuts on her body. She will require a lot of blood to support her together with her four months’ baby,” he said. The police is currently hunting Nakayte’s husband Ronald Mukyana to record a statement. Mukyana is suspected to sustained injuries in the attack before he went into hiding.

The Local Council-LCI Chairperson Robert Kabugo notes that the victim almost lost her life if it was not for the loud alarm that attracted neighbours to save her. “Residents swiftly responded and rushed her to the hospital for treatment. It was a tragic moment to the community, and we have always told our people to always consult village authorities for advice and amicable solutions other than using violence since it also ruins their lives,” Kabugo notes.

Mukono Division Police Commander, Abubakar Musiho notes that the suspect faces charges of attempted murder and threatening violence among others.

*****

URN