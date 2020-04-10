Mukono residents brutalized by LDUs struggle to access treatment

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Mukono who were brutalized by security personnel enforcing the curfew are struggling to access treatment.

The curfew was declared by President Yoweri Museveni almost a week ago as a measure to control the movement of people at a time the country is battling to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It runs from 7 pm to 6:30 am.

The security personnel have been accused of brutalizing members of the public who defy the curfew. Some of the victims say that they are struggling to access medical treatment from health facilities.

Emmanuel Muwanga is among the victims found at Sir Albert waiting for surgery on his left leg.

Muwanga says that he spent two days with a bullet stuck in his body following a scuffle between police officers and traders who were operating none food stores at Wantoni trading center.

Another victim Musa Kasirivu from Kabembe has for two days walked for about four kilometres from Nama sub county to Mukono general hospital to dress the wounds sustained on the head after he was beaten by an LDU officer along Bugerere road while carrying a pregnant woman to hospital for delivery.

Kasirivu says that he has failed to access treatment on time following the ban on public transport.

Ffefeka Sserubogo a resident at Wantoni trading center accuses the Residents District Commissioner-RDC Fred Bamwine of doing nothing to help victims of brutality.

The Officer in Charge-OC of Mukono Police Division Isma Kifudde says that they are working with the district covid-19 task force and community leaders to reach out at all residents who have fallen victims of excessive brutality for help.

