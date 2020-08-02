Mukono RDC faulted for allowing gatherings by NRM party aspirants

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident District Commissioner Mukono has been accused of authorizing NRM party aspirants to gather against those of the opposition.

Several NRM party aspirants for different positions have held meetings without any interruption from security personnel. Some of the meetings flout the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to combat the spread.

Some of the leaders include NRM district vice chairperson Haruna Ssemakula, Andrew Ssenyonga the current district chairperson who wants to retain the same seat.

Others are the State Minister for Water Resources Ronald Kibuule also MP for Mukono County North, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga, MP Mukono County South and Robert Kafeero Ssekitooleko the Nakifuma County MP.

Peter Kabanda who is aspiring for Mukono Central Division under the National Unity Platform-NUP says that Bamwine is selectively applying the law. He says that there is a need for equal treatment.

Emmanuel Mbonye who is aspiring for a position of councilor representing Mpatta sub-county at the district says voters lack knowledge of using modern technologies and gatherings are the only way to go. He reveals that there is no way they organize especially party gatherings without gathering.

Betty Nambooze, the Mukono Municipality MP says her home is ever under siege by security operatives who even stop her visitors from accessing her place. She notes that they are ready to fulfill the Covid-19 guidelines.

Bamwine denied authorizing the gatherings but admitted that some leaders are not adhering to the Ministry of Health guidelines.

URN