Mukono municipality DP candidates frustrated by voters asking for money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party- DP candidates in Mukono municipality are concerned about the demand for money by the electorate.

The candidates who include Christopher Kaddu Namutwe who is contesting for Mukono Municipality mayoral seat and George Fred Kagimu for the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament note that at the start of the campaigns, they have experienced challenges where some voters are demanding for money and other gifts.

Kagimu says that the voters are demanding for money as little as 5,000 Shillings, soap, salt, sugar and other household items in exchange for their votes.

Kagimu is competing against Betty Nambooze Bakireke of the National Unity Platform-NUP, Abas Ssozi of the NRM, Ninshaba Seera Asiimwe of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT, Edward Balikuddembe, Festo Fred Zirimala and Hadija Ndagire Nankanja, all independent candidates.

Namutwe says that he has so far spent about Eight Million Shillings since the campaigns started on Monday. He says that the voters are asking them for money because they believe they profit in the positions which they are campaigning for.

But James Nkwasibwa a resident at Kigombya says that the candidates should not give out money or other items during campaigns.

Section 68 [1] and 4 of the Parliamentary Elections Act 2005, bars candidates from donating money, gifts or other consideration to another person before or during an election with intent, either directly or indirectly to influence another person to vote for them.

A candidate found guilty of the offence faces imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years or nullification of their election. A voter who receives any money, gift or other consideration under subsection (1) also commits the offence.

URN