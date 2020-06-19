Mukono district demarcating buffer zones on Lake Victoria shores

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Mukono district have started a drive to reclaim the Lake Victoria buffer zone which had been taken over by encroachers at Nsonga landing site. The buffer zone is characterized by semi-permanent structures, buildings, farms and forests.

The on-going exercise that commenced on Thursday at Nsonga landing site in Nakisunga sub county intends to maintain the 200 meters from the water bodies as a buffer zone where no human activity is allowed. It is also intended to guide planning, improve hygiene and security.

However, the majority of residents at the affected landing site have criticized the move.

One of the residents John Bosco Ntege wants the government to secure them land elsewhere to carry out farming since it is their only source of survival.

Another resident Eric Sseruyange accuses the district officials of intending to grab their land since they have lived in these areas for more than ten years.

The LCV chairperson Mukono Andrew Ssenyonga urged the residents to remain calm during the exercise saying it is aiming at ensuring that they live a healthy life.

The Mukono Chief Administrative Officer James Nkata says that the new boundaries will stop any further activities around the shores of the lake in parts of Mukono.

*****

URN