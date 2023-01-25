Mukono Diocese seek UGX 700M to install new bishop

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Diocese is hunting Shillings 702 million for the installation of Rev. Can. Enos Kitto Kagodo as the new Bishop on February 26, 2023. The Church of Uganda House of Bishops elected Rev. Can. Enos Kitto Kagodo, the Provost of St. Phillips and Andrew’s Cathedral in Mukono Municipality as the new Bishop.

He will replace Bishop James William Ssebaggala as the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese. Now, Herbart Batamye, the organising committee chairperson who also doubles as the diocesan head of laity, says they need to raise the Shillings 702 million for the installation of the new Bishop before January 30.

“The church is looking for support from different categories of people such as professionals, the business community, Archdeaconries, and political leaders. We have chosen different people to head each group and we equally have much trust in them to deliver,” Batamye notes.

The budget covers basic items for the event, which among others include hiring tents and a stage, food for 7000 ordinary people valued at Shillings 10, 000 each, 1000 VIPs valued at Shillings 15, 000 each, drinks, bishop’s retreat abroad and the Bishop’s rob. Shillings 27 million out of the budgeted amount shall be used to buy a vehicle for the retiring Bishop as a gift for good service.

The Diocesan Chancellor, Dr. Damalie Nagitta Musoke has warned Christians against offending the current Bishop under the guise of celebrating the election of the next Bishop. According to Nagitta, it is illegal to call the new leader Bishop before his installation.

“Every diocese has one Bishop, there is nothing like the outgoing and the new Bishop. The newly elected leader is still Rev. Can. Enos Kitto Kagodo until Bishop Ssebaggala hands the power to him.”

Since the election of Can. Kagodo, several Christians, clergies, political leaders, and other notable people outside the diocese have been flocking to Miracle House, the official residential home of St. Phillips and Andrews Cathedral’s Provost to congratulate him upon his selection.

*****

URN