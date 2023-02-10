Mukono Diocese fences church land to curb encroachment

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Diocese has embarked on the construction of a one-kilometer-perimeter wall to protect Nakanyonyi church land from encroachment, the outgoing Bishop, James William Ssebaggala has revealed.

The Diocese owns 426 acres of land in Nakanyonyi village, Nakifuma-Naggalama town council in Mukono district. The land is registered under the Church of Uganda Mukono Diocese.

According to Bishop Ssebaggala, he decided to undertake the initiative of constructing a perimeter wall around the land following threats by some people to encroach on the church land. The construction work started last month. Bishop Ssebaggala says the diocese launched a serious war against people encroaching on the church land, an initiative he wishes to see his successor carry on until the church land is fully recovered.

Part of the land at Nakanyonyi is used for cattle and piggery farming, maize growing, and cottage industry. It also hosts the lay leaders training institute. Ssebaggala is officially set to retire as the 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese on February 26, 2023, and hand over leadership to Rev. Can. Enos Kitto Kagodo.

Rev. Can. John Ssebudde, the Mukono Diocesan Secretary says they are already praying for the new bishop to undertake similar initiatives established by Bishop Ssebaggala such as reclaiming church land and fighting grabbers.

URN