Mukono delegates fault system used to elect CEC members

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party delegates in Mukono district have faulted the system used to vote members of the Central Executive Committee-CEC.

Unlike the previous elections that were conducted through secret ballot, the delegates were this time around required to write the names and contact against the candidate of their choice in a book.

Some of the delegates expressed reservations saying the book might leak to the candidates which may affect their relationship with the people they didn’t vote for.

Emmanuel Mbonye, one of the delegates says the system is likely to fuel disunity in the party.

He says in the past, candidates would celebrate with all voters irrespective of whether or not they voted for them since it was done through secret ballot.

Abbas Ssozi Ssegujja, another delegate said it was challenging to vote for candidates in the full view of polling officials. He advised the party leadership to return to the secret ballot in the next polls.

However, the Water and Environment State Minister Ronald Kibuule, who is also a delegate in Mukono asked the party members to get used to the system since it saves money.

The Mukono Deputy Party Registrar, Steven Nakabaale descried the polls as peaceful saying about 80 percent of the delegates showed up for the polls.

******

URN