Mukono Bishop warns politicians against voter bribery in Kayunga

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Diocese Bishop James William Ssebaggala has warned politicians against bribing voters ahead of the Kayunga by-election on Thursday.

According to Bishop Ssebaggala, leadership comes from God and is never bought. He advised those intending to secure votes through splashing money to instead invest it in projects.

Bishop Ssebaggala was addressing Christians at Namukupa Church, Kasawo Archdeaconry.

He wondered where officials, particularly from the National Resistance Movement, get money to bribe voters.

Bishop Ssebaggala appealed to residents to vote against politicians who offer them money or any material item in exchange for their support.

The by-election campaigns in Kayunga are marred by bribery especially within the NRM camp.

Harriet Nakwede, the National Unity Platform candidate in Kayunga says cases of bribery were expected in this by-election campaigns on the voting day, but they are confident of victory.

URN