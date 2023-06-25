MUKONO: 35 suspected criminals arrested

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 35 people have been arrested in Kyetume parish, Mukono District following a wave of crime in the area. The suspects whose names have not been disclosed are accused of waylaying residents and robbing them.

The arrests followed an incident on Friday when Dan Mbogo, a school bus driver of Nile High School, Kyetume was attacked, stabbed and his mobile phone stolen. Another resident Shanitah Nakalyango was attacked while at her home in Katoosi near Kazinga.

On Wednesday, three other people were arrested for allegedly stabbing people and robbing them of their property.

Some of the victims include Collins Muhumuza, Charles Musiime, Ivan Mwesigwa, Dan Kirya, and Charles Ndawula, a teacher at Seroma High School.

Timothy Kiganda, the Kyetume Village Defense Secretary says the situation is getting out of hand. He said that local leaders have advised residents to ensure that they are inside their houses before midnight.

Kyetume Central Village Chairperson, Juliet Talida said the level of insecurity in the area has affected businesses in the area. She said traders are forced to close their shops and bars by 8 pm.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mike Ssegawa said the joint security agencies are focused on restoring stability in the area. He advised residents to report to the police or their local leaders, suspicious individuals in the community.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said operations are still ongoing.