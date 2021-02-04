The Mukamanayamba factory in Gulu closed over poor waste disposal

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health authorities in Gulu City have closed a Mukamanayamba Heath Drink factory over poor waste management.

The decision follows an outcry from the community who accused the factory owners of disposing of liquid waste in the open which has put their lives at risk.

This is the second time the factory has been closed. In November last year, Uganda National Bureau of Standards –UNBS closed the factory after they were found to be using an illegal quality mark. It was opened two weeks after they acquired the quality mark for the products being produced from Gulu.

Morris Obwona Acholi, the Deputy City Clerk of Gulu led the team of the city authorities that closed the premises on Wednesday.

Michael Ocan, the Gulu City Environment Officer says that he visited the factory two weeks ago and found they were digging a channel from the factory into the drainage that flows to Corner Customs market, about 800 meters from the factory.

Ocan said he advised the management to have the liquid waste first treated for a minimum of two days before disposing of it, but his recommendation was not adhered to by management.

Patrick Lumumba Oola, the newly elected Mayor of Bardege -Layibi Division says that he has received several complaints from the traders at Customs Corner market who are chocking on waste from the factory.

Oola asked the office of the City Clerk to have the factory closed indefinitely until the management digs their soak pit and septic tank for disposing of the wastes.

Morris Obwona Acholi, the Deputy City Clerk of Gulu ordered for the closure of the factory and evacuation of all the staff. He adds that the factory will resume operations after they build a soak pit and septic tank to manage their waste.

Obwona also tasked the management of the factory to produce the Environmental Impact Assessment –EIA report, Waste Management Plan, Health and Safety Policy and Recruitment policy before they will be allowed to resume production.

Cyrus Kyokusiima, the manager of Mukamanayamba Health Drink Factory in Gulu City apologized for the inconveniences caused by the poor waste management and promised that they will have the septic tank and soak pit built in two days.

URN