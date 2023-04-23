Muhakanizi proposed restructuring Prime Minister’s Office – Cabinet Secretary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The late Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Muhakanizi had proposed to restructure the Office of the Prime Minister following numerous scandals.

This was revealed by the Head of the Public Services and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe on Saturday at the Funeral Service of Muhakanzi at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

According to Nakyobe, Muhakanizi was concerned that the Ministers were interfering in the stores, procurement, accounts, and Human Resources of the office. He said that he warned the Ministers that the stores will bring them problems.

Nakyobe told mourners that while in Milan, Muhakanizi said that the Ministers should take responsibility for the diversion of the Iron sheets. She said that they agreed that when Muhakanizi returns from Milan, he should write a Cabinet Memo proposing restructuring the Office of the Prime Minister.

In February State House Investigators uncovered a diversion of the iron sheets and other relief items meant for the Karamoja sub-region. A number of top government ministers and Members of Parliament were implicated in the scandal.

Three ministers Gorreti Kitutu of Karamoja Affairs, her junior Agnes Nandutu, and State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi have since been charged and are awaiting trial.

President Museveni eulogized Muhakanizi as an economist who played a critical role in spearheading Uganda’s economic reforms and management with a lot of devotion and enthusiasm.

Museveni said that the late Muhakanizi, former Governor of Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, and Chris Kassami, the former PS Ministry of Finance advised him to revive the economy through liberalization to ensure price stability, rehabilitation, and restoration of production capacity of the economy, eliminating control of prices of major commodities such as coffee, cotton, tea among others as well as ensuring fiscal discipline.

According to Museveni, these policies resulted in macroeconomic stability and consistently high rates of growth that the country has witnessed over the years.

He has also eulogized Muhakanizi as a hard-working man who was not only an employee but a partner in liberating people out of poverty as the National Resistance Movement ideology of wealth creation.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja described Muhakanizi as a hardworking, intelligent, sincere, and result-oriented civil servant who executed his duties with a high sense of professionalism, honesty, and dedication. Nabbanja added that he was also a quick decision-maker and a strict time manager.

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija said that he always sought advice from Muhakanizi on matters of the economy.

The widow Janet Kamukama Muhakanizi eulogized her husband as a hardworking man both in the office and at home. He said Muhakanizi was always a stubborn and direct man who spoke his mind.

Muhakanizi’s personal doctor Prof William Bazeyo told mourners that Muhakanizi was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in 2018.

He said that Muhakanizi had responded well to treatment in Turkey until doctors later found that the cancer cells were still present in his body and did not proceed with the treatment.

According to Bazeyo, the lungs got filled with fluids, and after treating the lungs, the kidneys failed, followed by the liver. He added that doctors discovered that his body had developed cells leading to multiple organ failure.

Muhakanizi will be buried on Sunday at his home in Kabula Lyantonde District.

