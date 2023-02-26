Muhabura diocese gets new Bishop

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda elected Reverend Canon Godfrey Mbitse as the third Bishop of Muhabura Diocese.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Secretary, Rev. Canon William Ogeng, the election took place at Mukono. The Bishop-elect will be consecrated and enthroned on 2nd April 2023 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Seseme, in Kisoro district.

Canon Mbitse began church ministry in Muhabura Diocese as a youth leader and Church Teacher. He has been a parish priest since 1998 and has served as an Archdeacon since 2009. Since 2015, he has also served as the Diocesan Mission Coordinator and Diocesan Head of Clergy.

Mbitse was ordained a deacon in 1998 and a priest in 1999 in Muhabura Diocese.

Aged 59, the Bishop-elect holds a Bachelor of Divinity from Bishop Barham University College of Uganda Christian University, and a Diploma in Theology.

“In reflecting on his conversion to Christ, Canon Mbitse said, “My parents were not committed Christians, so I grew up not knowing much about Christ. I was trying to find life in worldly pleasures. After many fellowships and morning devotions in primary and secondary school, I was finally challenged by Matthew 6:33, which says, ‘Seek first his kingdom and righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.’ That day I committed to live for God instead of seeking worldly pleasures,” the Provincial statement quotes Bishop-elect Mbitse.

Mbitse is to replace Bishop Cranmer Mugisha, who in 2021 sought early retirement. Bishop Mugisha was due to retire in 2024.

The news about Mugisha’s early retirement angered a section of Christians and divided the faithful with some petitioning court over his succession.

Some Christians led by Philemon Mateke, the former Minister of State for Regional Affairs and a member of the diocesan synod, accused Bishop Mugisha of rushing to retire before the end of his tenure after failing Church projects, promoting nepotism, hatred, and division among Christians.

In November 2021, Innocent Ndajimana and Solomon Rugera Kaana, residents of Murambi and Chahi villages respectively, in Kisoro district, petitioned the High Court seeking a permanent injunction stopping the process of identifying Bishop Mugisha’s successor. They jointly sued the Church of Uganda, Bishop Mugisha and the Archbishop of Uganda.

In their civil suit number 343 of 2021 filed through their lawyers of M/s Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spenser & Company Advocates, the petitioners argue that ever since Mugisha was consecrated Bishop in August 2007, he had never bothered to establish a diocesan constitution as provided for under Article 4 of the Church of Uganda provincial constitution.

The court granted them an injunction. However, the two Christians agreed later to withdraw the petition for an out-of-court settlement. During the mediation, the diocese conceded defeat and accepted to start the succession process afresh.

Early last year, Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu asked Christians in Muhabura Diocese not to fight and petition court over the succession of Bishop Mugisha saying it is God’s responsibility to conduct the transition. He had gone to Muhabura Diocese to resolve disputes among Christians questioning the process for the election of Mugisha’s successor.

Kaziimba then noted that Muhabura had gone on record as the first diocese to drag him to court. However, he forgave the two Christians who dragged him to court and others fighting the succession process and cautioned them never to do it again.

Succession disputes are not new in Muhabura Diocese. In 2007 the diocese was hit by a row after some Christians rejected Canon David Sebuhinja who had been elected to succeed Bishop Ernest Shalita. After a long dispute, Sebuhinja was consecrated Bishop in Mbale and given another ministry outside Muhabura Diocese.

Christians also planted needles in the cathedra of late Bishop Shalita. When the then Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo went to Muhabura to arbitrate in the disputes he was blocked from entering the cathedral.

*****

URN