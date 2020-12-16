Mugisha Muntu denied campaign venue in Busia town

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Busia district has denied the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party presidential candidate Mugisha Muntu campaign venue in Busia town.

Mugisha Muntu is expected to hold a campaign rally in Busia on Thursday.

Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander-DPC says that they can’t allow Muntu to disrupt business in the town. He explains that Muntu has been advised to campaign in the fishing community at Lumino trading center in Lumino town council.

But Emmanuel Sanya Mango, the ANT party Busia district coordinator says that the police directives could affect ANT supporters since they will not meet Muntu. He explains that they had suggested that the main rally be held at Busia lorry park, and the candidate also conducts mini rallies in Lumino, Masafu , Dabani, Namungodi, Tiira trading centers, then make stopovers in Bunyide, Bunyadeti, Bulenge and Masinya in both Samia Bugwe south and central, which police rejected.

John Bosco Hamala, an ANT supporter says that it is a shame that the police is partisan by allowing few candidates in town and push those with support deep in the village.

URN