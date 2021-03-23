Mufti Mubaje sued for alleged land giveaway in Sembabule

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Muslim faithful in the Masaka sub-region has sued the mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje for the alleged sale of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC land located in Sembabule district.

The group, Masaka District Muslim Assets Defenders led by Hajj Hussein Matovu has petitioned the court requesting that it overturns the sale of UMSC land, measuring 518 hectares, located on ranch 38A at Bukiragi village, Ntuusi Sub-county in Sembabule district.

However, following a dispute over who has the authority to manage the same land between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC under Mufti Mubaje and the Kibuli-based splinter group, the former decided to sell off the land and use the proceeds to put up an alternative income-generating project.

Meanwhile, the group is opposed to the sale of the same land and have asked the court to declare the transaction illegal, and accordingly order that the land is returned to the Muslim community. These have filed a petition before in Masaka High Court through their lawyers Kabandize and Ayebazibwe Company Advocates.

Also sued are the UMSC Secretary-General Sheikh Ramathan Mugalu and Arthur Kayanja, to whom the land was allegedly sold. Hajji Matovu argues that they have decided to reclaim the land through courts of law after their attempts to amicably stop its sale were fruitless.

According to Matovu, they have also applied for an injunction stopping any further sale of their properties by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council current leadership.

Sheikh Siraje Mudde, the Secretary to the volunteers’ association argues that their efforts are intending to defend the remaining properties of the Uganda Muslim Community against irregular allocations and eventual selling.

However, Hajj Ismail Ssesimba the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC Spokesperson of Masaka Muslim sub-region argues that the decision to drag the Mufti to court was uncalled for, saying that they were misguided by emotions.

According to Ssesimba the petitioners has no powers to manage any Muslim property because they denounced the leadership of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the legitimate custodian of all Muslim Properties. Ssesimba explains that the sale of the land was within the discretion of the Mufti after due consultation and consent of the top governing organ of the UMSC,

He adds that selling of the land was in the benefit of the Muslim Community, indicating that part of the land had been encroached on and was also at risk of being grabbed.

Since 2006, Mubaje has been in the spotlight following wrangles over the sale of Muslim property, which led to a split of the Muslim community in Uganda.

However, Mubaje has rubbished the petition saying that the breakaway faction has no powers to manage any Muslim property because they denounced the leadership of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, the legitimate custodian of all Muslim properties.

URN