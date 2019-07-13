Mufti Mubaje boosts about regional Kadhis

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has bragged about the newly appointed Regional Kadhis, saying they are highly qualified and competent enough to steer Muslim leadership to the next level.

According to Sheikh Mubaje, Muslims have long been undermined because of bad leadership, but this is bound to change with the appointment of competent people in positions of authority.

“If you have been befriending me with the hope of being appointed without qualifications forget it. We can remain friends and eat out food. But no one will be appointed without the right qualifications,” he said.

Sheikh Mubaje said this during the inauguration of Sheikh Mustapha Lule Khamis as the East Buganda Regional Kadhi at Kasana school playground in Luweero town council on Friday.

The Mufti explained that the leadership of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council resolved to establish the offices of Regional Kadhis to improve service delivery and spur development among Muslims.

The regions include East Buganda, Busoga, Bunyoro, West Nile, Eastern Uganda, and Ankole-Kigezi among others. According to Sheikh Mubaje, Regional Kadhis will be semi-autonomous and will oversee and the operations of District Kadhis under their jurisdiction.

Speaking at the same event, the newly sworn in East Buganda Regional Kadhi, Sheikh Mustapha Lule Khamis promised to pay allegiance to the Mufti of Uganda and uphold the constitution of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC.

He listed the construction of the Regional Center at Kiyana village along Bombo-Ndejje road as his top priority.

East Buganda Region comprises Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Kayunga, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Wakiso and Kayunga districts.

Alhaji Abdul Nadduli, the Minister without Portfolio who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the inauguration ceremony, said the appointment of Regional Kadhis is a good idea and equated it to the Federal system demanded by Buganda Kingdom.

He said that he was delighted that all those appointed as Regional Kadhis are educated and competent enough to kick start the Regional centers.

Nadduli handed over Shillings 50 million donated by President Yoweri Museveni to kickstart construction of the Regional Center.

About Sheikh Mustapha Lule Khamis

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia from Al Azhar University in Egypt, Diploma in Computer Maintenance from Al-Saif International Academy in Egypt and Certificate in Scientific miracles from the Quran and Noble Hadith from the World Muslim League in Cairo, Egypt.

Prior to his appointment as Regional Kadhi, Sheikh Lule served as the Kadhi of Luweero Muslim district. He relinquished the post to Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa who is serving in acting capacity. Sheikh Mulindwa is also a graduate of Al Azhar University in Egypt.

*****

URN