Mudslides kill six, displace hundreds in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six people have been killed and hundreds displaced after mudslides hit Kasese district.

The mudslides followed a heavy downpour in Bwesumbu and Buhuhira sub-counties, Busongora North County. The roads leading to the sub-counties are currently impassable.

The most affected areas include Kasenyi village in Buhuhira sub-county where three people were killed in floods after Kuruhe River burst its banks. They have been identified as Geoffrey Mbusa aged 17, Precious Ithungu 8 years and Lodric Kiiza 3 years all from the same family.

In Korukumi Village, Bwesumbu Sub-county three children of the same family died on spot after the mudslide hit and covered the house they were occupying.

Jockus Mwanamwolho the Chairperson LCI Kasenyi Village says the rains started on Tuesday afternoon throughout Wednesday destroying houses and property.

He appeals for immediate relief to those who have lost their people and the displaced.

John Wanguhya the LCI Chairperson of Kinyamagana village in Bwesumbu sub-county says they lost three people to the mudslides in his area.

Moris Kiringaki a resident of Kasenyi says the heavy rains took them by surprise since the area was not experiencing severe rains lately.

Sophie Bonabana who is camped at Kinyamagana Full Gospel Church with her three children says their house was filled with mud. She appeals for relief including food to residents in the area.

According to the LCV Chairperson Kasese, Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo they have asked the local leaders to assess the magnitude of the damage and send an immediate report to the Office of the Prime Minister for aid.

More than 10 people in Kasese have lost their lives to floods and mudslides since the beginning of the year.

URN