MUBS students demand appointment of Principal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Student leaders at Makerere University Business Schools (MUBS) are demanding the appointment of a Principal.

In June, the MUBS Council appointed Prof Moses Muhwezi as the acting Principal and kicked off the search for Prof Wasswa Balunywa’s replacement. The term of Prof Balunywa, who has been at the helm of this institution for the last 26 years, ended on May 31.

According to the university council, Prof Muhwezi is supposed to act as the School Principal until such a time when the position is filled in accordance with the law.

However, the student leaders argue that Muhwezi’s acting role has left him powerless to address their pressing concerns effectively.

Mable Beinomugisha, the Minister for Information and Public Relations noted that previously the deputy principal’s office would handle academics and the principal’s office handle issues affecting students, but currently the acting principal cannot make decisions on behalf of the executive.

Christopher Wasswa the Guild President of MUBS revealed that they have written several letters to the management to address pertinent issues but they have turned a deaf ear.

Mary Jacqueline Nakyeyune, the Vice Guild President expressed concern that the absence of a substantive principal could affect up to 500 students’ graduation prospects. She highlighted the need for the principal to issue an executive order for a recess—a critical window for students to rectify issues like missing marks and outstanding fee payments.

“Students fear that without a substantive principal, their academic progress is in jeopardy. The situation has raised concerns about issues like medical registration and the accuracy of the students’ payment records,” Nakyeyune started.

David Williams Magezi noted that currently, they have nowhere to channel their views because the current administration lacks enough powers to handle some of the grievances.

A member of the academic staff association who preferred anonymity said that the process of looking for Balunywa’s replacement is underway and soon the principal will be announced.

