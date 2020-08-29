Mubende NRM party aspirants challenge credibility voter register

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party aspirants in Mubende district are challenging the credibility of the party register ahead of the party primaries next week.

At the display of the register on Friday, the aspirants expressed concern about some candidates who used their influence to include names of non-party members in the register while genuine members were scrapped.

Lubega Bashir Ssempa aspiring for the Mubende Municipality MP says that the district register is different from the one at the party headquarters. He wants the register at the headquarters used during the primaries since it is genuine.

Hope Grannier Nakazibwe who is vying for the District Woman MP seat says that some party district registrars are not competent to manage elections. She has challenged the NRM electoral commission and security to remain impartial during the election exercise.

The District NRM registrar Moses Kiberu has ruled out any possibility of candidates using a wrong register to destabilize the election exercise in Mubende. He denies allegation of altering the register to meet the interests of some candidates.

On Thursday the Deputy Chairperson of National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission John Arimpa Kigyagi announced that the display of the Register will start on Friday and end on Tuesday 1st September 2020 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

According to the revised party road map, the primaries for District Woman and Constituency Member of Parliament are scheduled on 4th September next week.

The primaries for LCV Chairperson, Mayors and Councilors will be held on 11th September.

********

URN