Mubaje challenges elite muslims to take up leadership position under UMSC

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mufti of Uganda Shaban Mubaje has tasked Muslims with the requisite qualifications in Islamic studies to take up leadership positions in his administration.

Addressing mourners at the sendoff of the fallen Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC chairperson, Dr. Abdulkadir Balonde at Wantunda village in Busedde sub-county on Tuesday, Mubaje argued that several Muslim clerics have acquired doctorates in Islamic studies and it’s prudent for them to use their expertise to serve the Muslim community.

Sheikh Mubaje stressed that his administration needs elites to take up Muslim leadership positions as they can easily reason out Islamic matters basing on the Quran and other Islamic sources other than relying on human wisdom, which often breeds grounds for disagreements among Muslims.

Mubaje also noted that despite the fact that the Kibuli faction strives for recognition as a Muslim religious body in the country, this will not deter UMSC for pursuing Muslim unity.

The UMSC Secretary-General, Ramathan Mugalu, who spoke at the same event, said the later Balonde was a uniting factor who strived to ensure that Muslims from different factions could interact peacefully.

The late Balonde, 75, succumbed to COVID-19 at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital on Monday evening.

He served as a lecturer and head of the faculty of Islamic Studies and Arabic Language-FISAL at Islamic University in Uganda prior to his election as UMSC chairman.

