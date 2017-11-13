MTV EMA: Nigeria’s Davido Wins ‘Best African Act’ Award

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigeria’s Davido has bagged the “Best African Act” Award after an evening of awards and world-class performances from some of the biggest music acts on the planet at the 24th annual MTV EMA in London.

The awards ended with MTV choosing the six best worldwide act winners, with Davido edging other top contenders like Wizkid and Nasty C.

The 24-year-old Nigerian singer, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is a generational star with 2.8 million followers on Twitter and five million on Instagram.

The MTV EMA awards has fans determine the night’s winners by voting for their favorite artists in the weeks leading up to the show. Music fans worldwide can follow along and even take part in the EMA festivities via social media, livestreams, on the EMA website, the EMA app and by tuning in to MTV.

“The MTV EMA is all about celebrating music that is beloved internationally, the organiers said, “which is why Lil’ Kleine of The Netherlands, C. Tangana of Spain, BABYMETAL of Japan, ALMA of Finland, DaVido of Nigeria, Stormzy of the UK, and Lali of Argentina are all being on honored with Best Worldwide Act award this year,” the awards website said.

“They are all behind hit songs that have been embraced by music lovers all over the world. “As Best Worldwide Act winners, they’re joining the ranks of the world’s most widely-loved music acts and artists who’ve been honored with the award in the past like Got7, Bibi Zhou and Chris Lee.”

Complete list of winners below.

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Louis Tomlinson

BEST SONG

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

BEST LOOK

ZAYN

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

BEST ELECTRONIC

David Guetta

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

BEST HIP HOP

Eminem

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS

Shawn Mendes

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

BEST WORLD STAGE

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

BEST US ACT

Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Shawn Mendes

WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS

Lil’ Kleine – The Netherlands

C. Tangana – Spain

BABYMETAL – Japan

ALMA – Finland

DaVido – Nigeria

Stormzy – UK & Ireland

Lali – Argentina