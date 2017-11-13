Monday , November 13 2017
Business Partners
Home / ENTERTAINMENT / MTV EMA: Nigeria’s Davido Wins ‘Best African Act’ Award

MTV EMA: Nigeria’s Davido Wins ‘Best African Act’ Award

The Independent November 13, 2017 ENTERTAINMENT Leave a comment 47 Views

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT |  Nigeria’s Davido has bagged the “Best African Act” Award after an evening of awards and world-class performances from some of the biggest music acts on the planet at the 24th annual MTV EMA in London.

The awards ended with MTV choosing the six best worldwide act winners, with Davido edging other top contenders like Wizkid and Nasty C.

The 24-year-old Nigerian singer, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is a generational star with 2.8 million followers on Twitter and five million on Instagram.

The MTV EMA awards has fans determine the night’s winners by voting for their favorite artists in the weeks leading up to the show. Music fans worldwide can follow along and even take part in the EMA festivities via social media, livestreams, on the EMA website, the EMA app and by tuning in to MTV.

“The MTV EMA is all about celebrating music that is beloved internationally, the organiers said, “which is why Lil’ Kleine of The Netherlands, C. Tangana of Spain, BABYMETAL of Japan, ALMA of Finland, DaVido of Nigeria, Stormzy of the UK, and Lali of Argentina are all being on honored with Best Worldwide Act award this year,” the awards website said.

“They are all behind hit songs that have been embraced by music lovers all over the world. “As Best Worldwide Act winners, they’re joining the ranks of the world’s most widely-loved music acts and artists who’ve been honored with the award in the past like Got7, Bibi Zhou and Chris Lee.”

Complete list of winners below.

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Louis Tomlinson

BEST SONG
Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

BEST ARTIST
Shawn Mendes

BEST LOOK
ZAYN

BEST NEW
Dua Lipa

BEST POP
Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran

BEST ELECTRONIC
David Guetta

BEST ROCK
Coldplay

BEST HIP HOP
Eminem

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Thirty Seconds To Mars

BIGGEST FANS
Shawn Mendes

BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld

BEST WORLD STAGE
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

BEST US ACT
Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT
Shawn Mendes

WORLDWIDE ACT WINNERS
Lil’ Kleine – The Netherlands
C. Tangana – Spain
BABYMETAL – Japan
ALMA – Finland
DaVido – Nigeria
Stormzy – UK & Ireland
Lali – Argentina

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved