MTN unveils Changemakers initiative drive to transform communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda’ has unveiled a social initiative dubbed MTN Changemakers seeking to transform the lives of communities across Uganda.

The initiative aims to support local individuals and organizations driven to make a profound impact on their communities.

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge said the telecom company believes in the power of Ugandans to create change in their communities.

“MTN Changemakers initiative is about supporting Ugandans who are doing great work in their communities to improve people’s lives,” she said.

“Ugandans have shown themselves to be exceptional dreamers and doers. They possess the remarkable ability to take what they have and transform it into something extraordinary through passion, skill, and unwavering commitment. They have turned a highly competitive environment into a highly creative one, inspiring us all.”

Mulinge said the initiative will focus mainly on the Foundation’s areas of economic empowerment, education, health, water and environment and agriculture. She said winners will stand a chance to receive support not exceeding Shs20 million to help them realise their dreams.

“We hope to invest Shs0.5billion in this initiative covering at least 25 communities in five sub-regions and impacting the lives of millions of people who including youth, women and persons with