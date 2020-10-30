MTN unveils business solution for enterprise customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | MTN Uganda under its enterprise arm of MTN Business has launched a first of its kind 3-in-1 offer for businesses in Uganda, it said on Oct.29.

The offer is designed to help businesses get more out of their operations with more control for business owners while allowing them to concentrate on growing their business.

The three in one offer encompasses Voice, Internet, and MoMo for business, making it easy for enterprise customers to run their business operations.

As part of the deal, business customers signing up for the offer will receive free service installation on fixed voice, discounted transaction fees on MoMo for Business, as well as free installation, free subscription for the first month, discounts on monthly subscription fees plus free domain registration and hosting for a year for the internet solutions.

Ibrahim Ssenyonga, the MTN Business General Manager said: “Many times businesses think using multiple providers gives them more reliability and lower costs. Instead, managing multiple providers gives you headache.”

He added: “At MTN, we believe that it is better to find a provider who has all the coverage and solutions you need, can be your single point of contact and you can take advantage of economies of scale for not just better pricing, but more efficient delivery as well.”

Ssenyonga went on to explain that the recent changes with COVID19 have taught business owners that more people are going to be transacting online including making orders and payments making it even more imperative that the business community adapts to the new normal.