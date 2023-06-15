MTN Uganda, USSIA extends support to Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda in partnership with Uganda Small Scale Industries Association has donated equipment including a bread mixer, baking table, baking raw materials, computers, and internet connectivity for a year worth Shs10 million to Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center in Mukono District.

This donation is part of the teleco’s ongoing 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign according to a press release dated June 14.

The company’s staff participated in cleaning in Seeta, a peri-urban centre located along the Kampala-Jinja Highway and Namilyango Road in Mukono District. They also trained the women groups in personal branding, digital marketing, financial literacy, and customer relationship for micro and small-scale enterprises.

MTN established the 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative in 2007 to allow its employees to directly contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

However, this year’s campaign will run for 25 days instead of the usual 21 days in commemoration of MTN Uganda’s 25th anniversary, according to Kenneth Kiddu, the General Manager Business Intelligence at MTN Uganda.

“Entrepreneurship has a ripple effect, with successful entrepreneurs contributing to local capacity, self-reliance, job creation, and infrastructure development,” Kiddu said.

Janat Nakitto, the founder of Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center thanked MTN Uganda for extending support to the confectionary firm.

“I have been producing cakes for small functions such as birthday parties but with this support, I am now going to start supplying to supermarkets,” she said.