MTN Uganda unveils ‘API as a Service’ to drive digitalization for SME

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom firm, MTN Uganda, has unveiled a new MTN ‘API as a Service’ solution to enable third parties access its proprietary software platform and create value added services to accelerate digital transformation and innovation

API an acronym for application programming interface is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each.

MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen, said the company’s move to commercialise API is in line with its Ambition 2025 Strategy seeking to drive Africa’s progress via digitalization.

“The commercialization of MTN APIs, will provide developers with access to MTN’s software platform, allowing them to create new innovations and better ways to satisfy customers faster,” he said.

He said the new service presents a significant opportunity for businesses to enhance their offering and add value to their platforms with MTN services.

Ali Monzer, the Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Uganda’s, said API as a Service will offer additional security controls to customer management processes.

He said, for instance, that MTN Sim Swap API verification of SIM swaps can now be done before a transaction is successfully processed, reducing the risk of fraud and identity theft, and protecting customers’ finances from theft by unknown third parties.

He said the MTN’s API platform such as MTN KYC APIs will also help businesses verify their customer’s identity prior to making payments and thus minimize losses that could result from payment errors.

He said businesses can also use smart innovation through better customer profiling and solution mapping, such as the credit scoring API and device type API, to optimize customer engagement and service delivery based on additional knowledge of the customer.

The MTN API platform will initially go live with four different APIs, with more to be added in future. These include; MTN Sim Swap API, MTN KYC Lite API, MTN Airtime API, and MTN Subscription API.