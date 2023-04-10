MTN Uganda to invest Shs295million in new dormitory at Salama School for the Blind

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, has today commenced the construction of a new girls’ dormitory at Salama School for the Blind worth Shs295 million to improve accommodation services for the learners.

The 36-bed facility to accommodate up to 72 learners will be equipped with safety equipment, furniture, washrooms and caretaker living quarters.

MTN Uganda CEO, Sylvia Mulinge, said the company’s decision to set up the facility is in fulfilment of its commitment to doing good and touching the lives of the population.

“We hope that this dormitory will ensure the safety of learners and free up office spaces that are currently being used as improvised dormitories,” She said,

“We at MTN Uganda remain committed to ensuring that no child is left behind especially in relation to access to education because these are the leaders and captains of various industries of tomorrow.”

Ms. Mulinge said MTN Uganda is committed to improving four thematic areas that include education, health, youth and information and communication technologies.

This development comes nearly five months since MTN Uganda pledged to construct a dormitory at the Salama School for the visually impaired in December last year following a request by the First Lady and the Minister for Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Museveni. The October 2022 fire incident at Salama School killed 11 children and dozens injured.

Dorothy Ssebaduka, the head teacher at Salama School thanked MTN Uganda for the contribution that will help restore the school’s glory.

She, however, noted that a lot is still needed including setting up a parameter wall, teachers’ houses and a motor vehicle to facilitate learners’ transportation.

Sarah Ayesiga, the Assistant Commissioner for Inclusive and Non-Formal Education in the education ministry expressed gratitude to MTN Uganda for coming to rescue Salama School with a new dormitory facility. Build in 1999, Salama School currently has 56 learners.