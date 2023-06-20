MTN Uganda supports Skilling Center in Mukono district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda in partnership with Uganda Small Scale Industries Association donated equipment including a bread mixer, baking table, baking raw materials, computers, and internet connectivity for a year worth Ugx10 million to Mulungi Confectionary and Skilling Center in Mukono District.

This donation is part of the teleco’s ongoing 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign, company executives said on June 14 in a news release.

The company’s staff participated in cleaning in Seeta, a peri-urban centre located along the Kampala-Jinja Highway and Namilyango Road in Mukono District. T

hey also trained the women groups in personal branding, digital marketing, financial literacy, and customer relationship for micro and small-scale enterprises.

MTN established the 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative in 2007 to allow its employees to directly contribute to the communities in which they live and work. But this year’s campaign will run for 25 days instead of the usual 21 days in commemoration of MTN Uganda’s 25th anniversary, according to Kenneth Kiddu, the General Manager Business Intelligence at MTN Uganda.