MTN Uganda launches no-expiry freedom voice bundles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda launched its latest offer, Freedom Voice Bundles as part of its ongoing “Together We Are Unstoppable” campaign.

As a brand that prioritises its customers, MTN understands the importance of giving customers the freedom to connect with their loved ones and business partners without the pressure of a ticking clock.

The new Freedom Voice Bundles are designed to provide customers with an upfront commitment and no expiry date, giving them ultimate convenience and value for their money.

MTN is the first telecommunications service provider in Uganda to introduce voice bundles that do not expire, offering customers choice, and convenience.

The new Freedom Voice bundles are available at three price options, starting at UGX 30,000, which provides customers with 1,250 minutes of talk time that will not expire. The Freedom Voice Bundles offer varying minutes, ensuring that customers get the best value for their money.

With Freedom Voice Bundles, customers have the freedom to control their consumption without limitations, making it the perfect solution for individuals who love to talk.