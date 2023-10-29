MTN to support 25 community projects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Foundation has taken a significant step toward fostering community transformation by selecting 25 projects for its inaugural MTN Changemakers Initiative.

The initiative, part of the company’s celebration of 25 years in Uganda, aims to create a lasting and positive impact on the lives of millions. The focus areas include youth, women, persons with disabilities, and communities in need.

The MTN Foundation has committed Shs 500 million to these selected projects, aligning closely with its core areas of focus, which encompass economic empowerment, education, health, water, and the environment.

The projects chosen for support are spread across five sub-regions, ensuring broad-based assistance and a positive wave of change across the nation. These sub-regions include the Northern Sub-region (West Nile, Lango, Acholi, and Karamoja), Eastern Sub-region (Busoga, Teso, Bugisu, and Bukedea), Greater Central Sub-region (Luwero, Mpigi, Masaka, and Mukono), Central Sub-region (mainly Kampala), and the Western sub-region (Kigezi, Bunyoro, Ankole, and Tooro).

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge, congratulated winners of the initiative, acknowledging the exceptional potential of their proposals to bring about positive transformations in their respective communities.

Brian Mbasa, Senior Manager at MTN Foundation, said the implementation of the supported projects is scheduled to run until the end of December this year.

Ashiraf Komoire, the founder of Skool Bike and one of the winners said: “We have a fleet of seven bikes available for rent, primarily serving students from Kololo Secondary School at a rate of Shs2,000 per day. With the support from MTN, we are enthusiastic about broadening our services to benefit more students who have to trek long distances to school.”

MTN launched the Changemakers Initiative in July this year to empower local individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a profound difference in their communities.

The company has since invested Shs 30 billion in over 250 projects spanning various focus areas, including health, education, water and sanitation, and youth empowerment nationwide in the past decade.