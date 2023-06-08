MTN offers cash incentive to Uganda Cranes for victory over Algeria

June 18th

✳ Uganda vs Algeria

VENUE: Cameroon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes players will bag a cash reward of at least Sh30 million if they win their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria. Somdev Sen, the MTN Chief Marketing Officer, made this announcement during one of the team’s training sessions at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku before their departure for Cameroon.

Sen expressed the company’s support for the Cranes and revealed their plans to organize fans’ presence in stadiums, allowing them to cheer on the national team as they face the strong Algerian side. Considering the current situation where the Cranes are without a home stadium, MTN will install large screens in various taxi parks across the country for fans to watch the matches live.

Sen acknowledged the challenges faced by the Cranes in hosting their home games away from home and urged the team to stay motivated and aim for victory. He also announced that MTN would award the best player of the match with 2 million shillings, with fans being able to vote for the recipient online.

Due to stadium readiness issues, Uganda has been hosting its home games in foreign venues during the ongoing AFCON qualifying campaign. Their first home game against Tanzania took place at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Egypt. This decision was made in April after the inspection of Mandela National Stadium-Namboole, which was deemed unfit to host the qualifiers despite earlier promises by the State Minister for Sports.

Currently, Uganda Cranes shares the second position in Group F with Tanzania. They will face Algeria, who have already secured a slot in the continental championship, with the objective of securing a victory to enhance their chances of qualifying for the tournament. While Algeria has already qualified with 12 points, Uganda, Tanzania, and Niger find themselves in a fierce battle for the remaining slot in the upcoming fixtures.

The June 18th, 2023 match, will serve as another test for the Serbian head coach, Micho, who has faced criticism since returning to his position. Micho took charge of Uganda Cranes in 2021, aiming to revive the team’s fortunes and restore them to their former glory after Jonathan McKnistry’s tenure. However, the team has struggled to make a significant impact in the ongoing AFCON qualification tournament, with only one win in four games and four points to their name.

The Cranes’ qualification for the continental showpiece hangs in the balance. According to FUFA Communications Officer Ahmed Hussein, the team will be reduced to 23 players on Thursday, and they will depart for Cameroon on Friday morning. Foreign-based players who have yet to join the team will meet up with them in Addis Ababa before continuing to Cameroon.

******

URN