MTN MoMo hands over refreshed Lira main market

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited has officially handed over the newly refreshed Lira Main Market to Lira City leadership, completing a partnership aimed at modernizing the city’s key commercial hub. The handover, officials said, marks MTN MoMo’s commitment to empowering traders, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting safe, efficient, and cashless trading environments.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Lord Mayor, Resident City Commissioner, City Clerk, Market Master, and MTN Uganda officials, highlighting strong public-private collaboration. Beyond the physical upgrade, MTN MoMo aims to enable vendors to grow businesses through digital payments and a more organized market environment.

Speaking at the event, General Manager Peter Ochen said, “Markets like Lira Main Market are the heartbeat of our economy. This initiative demonstrates our investment in traders and small businesses, not just payments.”

Mayor Sam Atul welcomed the partnership, noting it supports Lira City’s vision of modern, tidy, and competitive public markets. The handover underscores MTN MoMo’s commitment to urban renewal, environmental stewardship, and long-term support for traders, in line with its Ambition 2025 strategy.