MTN Foundation picks 25 projects for MTN Changemakers Initiative

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda’s corporate social responsibility arm, MTN Foundation, on October 26th, announced the selection of 25 projects for the inaugural MTN Changemakers Initiative. This groundbreaking initiative, tailored to create a lasting impact on the lives of millions in Uganda, with a particular focus on youth, women, persons with disabilities, and underserved communities, resonates with the company’s 25-year legacy of community transformation. It also underscores MTN’s strong belief in the power of collaborative efforts to ignite a relentless wave of change across the nation.

MTN Foundation is pledging Shs500 million. This contribution aligns with the Foundation’s core focus areas, which encompass economic empowerment, education, health, water, and environmental sustainability.

The 25 selected projects span five sub-regions, ensuring widespread support and positive change throughout the country. These sub-regions include the Northern Sub-region (West Nile, Lango, Acholi, and Karamoja); Eastern Sub-region (Busoga, Teso, Bugisu, and Bukedea); Greater Central Sub-region (Luwero, Mpigi, Masaka, and Mukono); Central Sub-region (primarily Kampala); and the Western sub-region (Kigezi, Bunyoro, Ankole, and Tooro).

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, extended her congratulations to the winners for their exceptional proposals, underlining their potential to be catalysts of positive change within their communities.

“We, at MTN, believe in the proactive spirit of Ugandans and are inspired by their actions. Our support will empower them to surpass their aspirations and fulfil their dreams for the betterment of their communities,”

Mulinge also expressed congratulations to all applicants, emphasizing MTN’s steadfast commitment to backing organizations and individuals dedicated to community transformation. She underscored MTN’s dedication to enhancing the lives of communities, recognizing that transformed communities significantly contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.

Mulinge extended an open invitation to collaborate with various organizations to collectively realize community goals and aspirations.

Brian Mbasa, Senior Manager at MTN Foundation, detailed the timeline for project implementation, stating, “The project will run from November 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Following this, we will profile the implemented projects in the first quarter of 2024,”

Launched in July, the MTN Changemakers Initiative aims to empower local individuals and organizations committed to making a profound difference in their communities. Over the past decade, MTN Foundation has invested Shs.30 billion in over 250 projects spanning various focus areas, including health, education, water and sanitation, and youth empowerment, thus catalyzing positive change and strengthening communities nationwide.

MTN Change Makers beneficiaries

SN Changemakers Project Thematic Area Location 1 Kololo Senior Secondary School Skool Bike Uganda Education/ Youth Empowerment Kampala 2 Primetime Students Development Services Prime-Time Youth Empowerment Kampala 3 Faces Up Uganda Skills for Now and the Future Youth Empowerment Kampala 4 Special Children’s trust Equipping Down Children’s Centre Health Kampala 5 Mokindye – Masajja Village Clean water supply Water and sanitation Kampala 6 Rotary Club of Kampala West Nokisungo WASH Project Water and sanitation Mukono