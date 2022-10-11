MTN and partners announce 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda together with its partners Huawei, Stanbic Bank, New Vision, Rwenzori, NBS TV and KCCA – the host city, have announced the 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon, which shall take place on November 20, 2022 under the theme; “Run for Babies”. This

announcement comes after a two-year break due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First run in 2004, the MTN Kampala Marathon has been a mainstay on the Ugandan sports calendar and a major springboard for East Africa’s elite athletes.

In addition to being the most professional Marathon in the region, the MTN Kampala Marathon has earned its place as the biggest charity-inspired marathon, giving participants a good reason to run, not only for their own health and fitness but to also contribute to projects that have supported

communities over the years.

While launching the MTN Kampala Marathon 2022 at the MTN Uganda Head offices on Oct.10, Sylvia Mulinge, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer announced that the proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used again to upgrade maternal and newborn facilities in health centers

across the country.

“As a continuation to the tremendous impact that the Marathon has achieved over the past years, this year’s marathon proceeds shall similarly be dedicated to further improving the selected maternal and neonatal health facilities, by refurbishing and equipping them to save the lives of mothers and babies,” Mulinge said.

As is the case in many sub-Saharan countries, statistics indicate that there are an estimated 336 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 43 infant deaths per 1000 live births in Uganda, with 42% of the children’s mortality occurring during the neonatal period, according to the Uganda Health and Demographic Survey, 2016 – UNFPA.

Over the years, contributions from the MTN Kampala Marathon have supported the area of maternal and child health tremendously.

Approx.Shs900million was raised from the MTN Marathon editions of 2018 and 2019 and that together with a top of Shsh400m from MTN Foundation was used to refurbish maternal wards in four health centers across the

country.

Proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region).

The 2022 edition will start at the Kololo independence grounds with runners participating in any of 4 categories including; the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10Km race and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race (10Km) shall be held on November 13, 2022.

The MTN Kampala Marathon has, over the years raised slightly over Ushs4bn and benefitted several causes such as helping expectant mothers with maternity kit, resettling people displaced by war in northern Uganda, delivering clean water and improving sanitation in communities/schools, and most recently, improving maternal in health facilities.