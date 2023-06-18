Mpuuga defies Nabbanja’s warning

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Hon. Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba vowed to continue with his fact-finding survey on service delivery in health centers and schools, ignoring warnings from Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on such a move.

Hon. Mpuuga has been traversing different parts of the country, visiting public facilities like health centers and government schools, to evaluate the state of service delivery for ordinary citizens.

However, this has caused consternation and raised serious alarm from government officials, who view Mpuuga’s move as an attempt to soak the image of government in ‘political mud’ and make it extremely unpopular.

Key government officials, chiefly the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Nabbanja have warned Mpuuga to abandon his campaign, else face serious retributions.

“Our colleagues from the opposition, when they start politicizing health matters, our people will suffer a great deal, so, I am going to issue an order banning opposition politicians from visiting health centers because this sparks off illegal strikes by medics, hampering health care operations,” warned Nabbanja.