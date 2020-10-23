MPs welcome polling date for parliamentary elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have welcomed the announcement by the Electoral Commission on the Polling date for Parliamentary elections next year.

The Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama announced on Thursday that the elections will be held on January 14 2021.

During a press conference at the Electoral Commission head office Byabakama noted that the campaign period for candidates for directly elected MPs and district woman MPs will run from the 9th of November 2020 to the 12th of January 2021.

At the start of the week Parliament called on the Justice Ministry to pronounce itself on the exact dates for the local government and parliamentary elections with the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga stating that MPs were unable to organize their campaign programs without any knowledge on when the campaign period will begin and end.

The Busia Municipality MP Godfrey Macho says the two month campaign period will be enough for him to complete his campaign program. He notes that he participated in the primaries of the NRM so the electorate is well aware of his manifesto.

The Nakasongola Woman MP Margaret Komuhangi equally says she has been working hard in the constituency to get her message across and so she is happy about the polling date.

The Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary says the campaign period is more than enough time for him to reach the electorate.

The Koboko North MP Elly Asiku says any candidate who cannot utilize the two months campaign period effectively should not blame anyone but themselves.

However the Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo noted that given the requirement to hold small gatherings in line with the new campaign guidelines on COVID-19, the Electoral Commission should have extended the campaign period.

********

URN