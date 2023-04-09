MPs tour Entebbe Airport expansion construction works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Tuesday, Members of the Parliament on National Economy inspected Entebbe International Airport to assess the actual progress of the ongoing construction works meant to expand the airport.

The committee’s mandate to assess the performance of all loans and grants in Uganda comes after Uganda Civil Aviation Authority acquired a loan of $325 million to rehabilitate and expand Entebbe International Airport.

However, the Parliament approved $200 million pending $125 million which was acquired from the Export-Import Bank of China.

The loan components included the construction of the new cargo terminal, construction of the passenger terminal, and renovation of airports 1, 2 and 4 among others.

The committee led by Hon Ikojo John Bosco, the Chairperson and the Member of Parliament for Bukedea, inspected the Airport and applauded the UCAA officials for proper expansion efforts of the Airport.

However, he cautioned them on some anomalies including the absence of construction consultants at the ongoing construction sites.

“If the first phase of the $200m is well utilized and we are satisfied that there the value for the money, definitely there’s no reason as to why the parliament should refuse to approve the remaining balance of $125m to start on the second phase on the expansion of the Airport. this will help us to lift and increase the number of facilities required to be at a standard like the other international Airports in the region”. John Bosco stated.

Ikojo added there’s good progress regarding the Airport expansion most especially in the newly constructed terminal passenger terminal.