MPs task Muhoozi on Teso cattle compensation

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament from the Teso sub-region have called on the first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to remind his father, President Yoweri Museveni, about the issue of cattle compensation in the region. In a memo delivered to Muhoozi at Soroti Sports Ground by the Soroti East MP, Herbert Edmund Ariko, the MPs expressed concern over the delay and perceived discriminatory approach in the cattle compensation program launched in 2022.

The leaders contend that the livestock compensation provided does not adequately match the losses suffered during the turbulent times in Teso. Despite the government’s revision of compensation rates from 600,000 Shillings to one million shillings for each cow before the launch, many claimants received less compensation than anticipated.

For instance, the highest-paid claimant in Serere district received UGX 5 million after losing 140 cattle in 1986, while most received less than 500,000 Shillings. The MPs emphasized that proper cattle compensation would not only benefit the economy of Teso but also contribute to the region’s recovery from pervasive poverty, which has negatively impacted education quality.

In April 2023, Teso War Debt Claimants returned to court to demand adequate compensation for individuals who suffered losses in the 1980s to 2003. They asserted that the compensation had not been carried out satisfactorily. President Museveni launched the livestock compensation payment in March 2022, targeting the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions.

The government verified over 16,000 claimants in Acholi, more than 42,000 in Lango, and around 33,000 in Teso during the first phase of compensation. However, during the address at Soroti Sports Ground, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba did not comment on the matter. Instead, he focused on the country’s achievements in terms of peace and security over the years.

Gen. Muhoozi’s visit to the Teso sub-region was part of his nationwide tour as he explores his presidential aspirations for 2026. His activities included attending the MK Teso Football Cup, engaging in various events, and conducting a Barraza on Tuesday. He arrived in Teso through Bukedea district and was welcomed by the Speaker of Parliament, Annet Among, among other activities.

