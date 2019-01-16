MPs reject sh250 billion for Namave land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the Finance Committee have rejected a request of sh250 billion by the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) to purchase 446 acres of land in Namanve. The land is intended to help expand the Kampala Industrial Business Park.

Led by the State Minister for Planning David Bahati and the acting UIA Executive Director Lawrence Byensi, officials from UIA appeared before the committee chaired by Rubanda East MP Henry Musasizi to present their budget framework paper for financial year 2019/2020.

In their budget estimates, UIA noted absence of sh259 billion required by the authority to purchase land. Byensi said that they have over 100 applications for land from investors with projects in different sectors.

But Buliisa County MP Stephen Mukitale cited a need for government to prioritize servicing current industrial parks in the country instead of acquiring new land. Mitooma Woman MP Jovah Kamateeka also queried the move by UIA to purchase new land.

Pian County Achia Rwemigio demanded for justification to purchase over 400 acres of land in Namanve.

State Minister for Planning, David Bahati, defended the budget. He said that many investors have declined to establish their businesses in upcountry industrial parks and prefer Namanve because it is convenient.

