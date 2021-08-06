MPs reject Kampala RCC report on Covid-19 relief cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the joint Committee of Public Accounts have rejected a report presented by the Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Hud Hussein on the Covid-19 relief funds.

On Thursday, Hussein presented two pages detailing the number of people who have benefitted from the funds. He told MPs that only 327 beneficiaries have not received the money.

However, MPs objected to his figures saying they were confusing and could have been concocted.

The joint committee on Public Accounts- Central and Local Government has since Tuesday been inquiring about the roles played by different stakeholders in the list of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 cash, which was tabled before parliament by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja last month.

Under the initiative, the government has been distributing 100,000 Shillings to selected people classified as vulnerable during the 42-day lockdown which ended last Friday. The beneficiaries were identified from groups of people that depend on daily earnings in Kampala, all cities, and municipalities.

The Ministry of Finance released 53.5 billion Shillings for the 501,107 targeted beneficiaries who include bus or taxi drivers, conductors, baggage carriers, wheelbarrow pushers, touts, traffic guides, barmen, DJs, barmaids, waiters and bouncers, bar, gym and restaurant workers, boda boda riders, special hire drivers and Uber drivers, salons, massage parlour workers, teachers, and others.

Hud told MPs that 157,474 beneficiaries were identified in Kampala and out of these, only 6 people have not received the money in Kampala Central Division out of the targeted 7,440 beneficiaries.

Regarding Nakawa Division, he said that 38 people out of 27,673 identified beneficiaries have not received, Makindye 48 out of the targeted 40,098, Kawempe 50 out of 43,282 and Rubaga Division 185 out of 38,982. This brings the total to 327, those who have not received the money in the five divisions of Kampala.

He also explained that his office was not directly involved in the identification, verification of beneficiaries. Hussein says that their role was limited to monitoring and supervision for the process to be implemented.

However, Napak Woman MP Faith Nakut said that the numbers presented to the committee were not tallying. She was supported by Kanungu Woman MP, Patience Ankunda who asked the RCC to explain how he came up with the figures yet he was not part of the team that compiled the list.

Linda Auma, the Lira Woman MP also objected to the RCC’s statement saying there is no programme in government that has registered a success rate of 90%.

William Museveni, the Buwekula County MP described the RCC’s reports as baseless, misguided, misleading and confused.

Hilary Lokwang, the Ik County MP also said that the report was not fit to be presented and asked the committee to reject it.

Hussein blamed the committee for failing to furnish him with a formal letter, saying he only got the invite by WhatsApp.

However, Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon dismissed Hussein’s excuse saying he should disown his report and admit he wasn’t ready to appear before the Committee.

URN