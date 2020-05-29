MPs raise concern over under staffing at Internal Affairs Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the Public Accounts Committee- PAC of Parliament have raised concern over the under staffing levels at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On Friday, the MPs met officials from the ministry led by the Permanent Secretary Lynette Bagonza to respond to queries raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2018/2019. The Auditor-General’s report stated that critical positions such as Assistant Commissioner Community Service, Procurement Officer, Principal Internal Auditor and others remained vacant which has resulted in extra workload for existing staff.

Information before the committee indicates that out of an approved structure of 311 positions, the ministry has only 120 filled positions.

PAC chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi noted that the figure indicates a failure by the Ministry to abide by the recommended 65 percent staffing levels. Similarly, Tororo South MP Frederick Angura pointed out that the Ministry’s performance was directly affected as a result of the low staffing levels.

Bagonza argued that the ministry is currently undertaking a recruitment exercise to improve staffing levels. She however said that the process depends on the availability of the wage bill provided by the Ministry of Finance and authorization by Public Service Ministry in terms of clearance to fill the posts.

“Efforts have been made to engage the stakeholders to have the vacant positions filled. Relevant correspondences on this matter are available for verification. Progress has however been made in the last three months where the Ministry recruited 25 Community Service Officers and two Government Analysts,” said Bagonza.

She added that additional submissions have been finalized to recruit and promote more staff and that they can be availed to the committee for verification. Bagonza also revealed that filling of vacant positions by replacement is on-going given that it is budget neutral.

The Auditor-General also noted that several irregularities in performance evaluation of staff at the ministry. Among the irregularities was a failure by most staff to submit annual performance plans, lack of quarterly performance reviews as well as failure to complete staff performance appraisals.

Mafabi noted that the lack of appraisals affected the promotion of some staff members who remain in the same position for a long time.

Nandala directed that the Ministry officials appear again on Tuesday next week with correspondences on the recruitment exercise and action being taken.

URN