MPs file petition over Museveni sole candidature

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking to quash the endorsement of President Museveni as the party’s sole candidate in the 2021 presidential elections.

They claim the decision is unconstitutional. On February 19, the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) sitting at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya District endorsed Museveni, who is also the party chairman, as the sole candidate for 2021 and beyond.

The MPs also want the court to check the current CEC.

They say it has no mandate to declare Museveni or any other person a sole candidate for 2021 elections and beyond.

The MPs are Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga), Ms Monicah Amoding (Kumi District), Mr Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya), Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North), Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya). Others are Samuel Lyomoki (Workers), Silvia Akello (Otuke), Susan Amero (Amuria), James Acidri (Maracha) and Moses Bildad Adome (Jie).

They are represented by Alaka and Company Advocates.